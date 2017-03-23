Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (RP) Major Shareholder Sells 95,760 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 95,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,352,557.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,064,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,440,057.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 95,760 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $3,315,211.20.

On Thursday, January 5th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 24,000 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $713,040.00.

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 243,711 shares of the stock traded hands. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.19 and a beta of 0.98.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business earned $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.46 million. RealPage had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.75%. RealPage’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,995,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc is a provider of on demand software and software-enabled solutions for the rental housing industry. The Company’s property management solutions enables owners and managers of single family and multifamily rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations.

