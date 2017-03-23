Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (RP) Chairman Sells 159,600 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 159,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $5,587,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,993,062 shares in the company, valued at $139,797,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) traded down 0.29% on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 243,711 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 166.19 and a beta of 0.98.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business earned $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RP. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of on demand software and software-enabled solutions for the rental housing industry. The Company’s property management solutions enables owners and managers of single family and multifamily rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations.

