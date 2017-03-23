Insider Selling: Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,488,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,601,737.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.04. 3,975,466 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $48.18 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,593,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,263,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, I.G. Investment Management LTD. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 2,340,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,715,000 after buying an additional 217,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.66.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

