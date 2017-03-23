Insider Selling: M&C Saatchi Plc (SAA) Insider Sells 286,841 Shares of Stock

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA) insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 286,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.31), for a total value of £1,001,075.09 ($1,236,353.08).

Shares of M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA) opened at 353.00 on Thursday. M&C Saatchi Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 275.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 383.75. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 262.64 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 352.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 342.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.44 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from M&C Saatchi Plc’s previous dividend of $1.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAA shares. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded M&C Saatchi Plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 434 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.56) in a research note on Friday, March 17th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.94) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

M&C Saatchi Plc Company Profile

M&C Saatchi Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The Company operates through segments, which include UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Australasia, and Americas. The Company operates through a network of over 20 offices in approximately 20 countries.

