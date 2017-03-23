Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) COO Sells 14,583 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) COO Ian Rogers sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $128,767.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 464,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ian Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Ian Rogers sold 3,496 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $30,590.00.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Ian Rogers sold 3,807 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $33,311.25.
- On Monday, March 20th, Ian Rogers sold 64,244 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $565,347.20.
Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) traded up 3.10% on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 54,669 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $406.56 million and a PE ratio of 89.90.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
