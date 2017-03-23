Insider Selling: Lendingtree Inc (TREE) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,830,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) traded up 0.47% on Thursday, reaching $118.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,146 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.45. Lendingtree Inc has a 52 week low of $64.07 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. Lendingtree had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business earned $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lendingtree by 6.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lendingtree by 78.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lendingtree by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. CIBC started coverage on Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Lendingtree from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree), formerly Tree.com, Inc, is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers. The Company offers a range of loan types and other credit-based offerings for its consumers. The Company operates through Lending activities segment. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans and small business loans, and other related offerings.

