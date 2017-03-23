Insider Selling: James Cropper PLC (CRPR) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Phil Wild sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.29), for a total value of £280,000 ($345,807.09).

Phil Wild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Phil Wild sold 790 shares of James Cropper PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,402 ($17.32), for a total value of £11,075.80 ($13,678.89).

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) opened at 1366.00 on Thursday. James Cropper PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 640.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,465.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,379.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,167.74. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 126.82 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRPR shares. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Cropper PLC in a research note on Thursday. Stockdale Securities increased their target price on James Cropper PLC from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 1,500 ($18.53) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About James Cropper PLC

James Cropper PLC is engaged in the manufacture of specialist paper and advanced materials. The Company operates through four segments: James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, Technical Fibre Products and Group Services. The James Cropper Paper Products segment consists of JC Specialty Papers, which relates to James Cropper Speciality Papers, a manufacturer of specialist paper and boards, and JC Converting, which relates to James Cropper Converting, a converter of paper.

