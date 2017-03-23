Insider Selling: Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) President Sells $313,500.00 in Stock

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) President William E. Peters sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 700,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,962,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) opened at 28.85 on Thursday. Jabil Circuit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jabil Circuit’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Circuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,769,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 13.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,616,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,302,000 after buying an additional 1,488,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Circuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,845,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Circuit during the third quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 723.7% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 444,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 390,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on shares of Jabil Circuit from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil Circuit from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil Circuit from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil Circuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

