Insider Selling: Cargojet Inc (CJT) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) insider Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00.

Ajay Kumar Virmani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 5,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.02, for a total transaction of C$230,100.00.

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) remained flat at $46.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 18,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $490.75 million and a P/E ratio of 209.59. Cargojet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/insider-selling-cargojet-inc-cjt-insider-sells-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on CJT shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.75.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.