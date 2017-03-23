Insider Selling: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Director Sells 42,000 Shares of Stock

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Director Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $944,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,608,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Gene Rea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 60,000 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $1,294,200.00.
BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) traded up 0.22% on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,897 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.48.
BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company earned $747.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.82 million. BMC Stock Holdings had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.
BMCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,663,000. Century Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,193,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
About BMC Stock Holdings
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, formerly Stock Building Supply Holdings, Inc, is a diversified lumber and building materials (LBM) distributor and solutions provider that sells to construction and repair and remodeling contractors. The Company’s operating segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, West and Mountain West divisions.
