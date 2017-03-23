Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $3,869,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,299 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,554.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.09. 568,593 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. The company’s market capitalization is $9.96 billion. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $120.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.32 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/insider-selling-alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are-cfo-sells-35000-shares-of-stock.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. NCM Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 961.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.