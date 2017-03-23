Insider Buying: Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) CEO Harry Joseph Fleming bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,802,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,993.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harry Joseph Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Harry Joseph Fleming bought 25,000 shares of Nobilis Health Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Harry Joseph Fleming acquired 25,000 shares of Nobilis Health Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) traded up 6.25% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 295,092 shares. Nobilis Health Corp has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25.

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nobilis Health Corp by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Nobilis Health Corp by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 399,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nobilis Health Corp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 61,191 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nobilis Health Corp by 74.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 258,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Nobilis Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Pi Financial cut Nobilis Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Nobilis Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

About Nobilis Health Corp

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.

