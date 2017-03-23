Insider Buying: Ideagen PLC (IDEA) Insider Purchases 801,500 Shares of Stock

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) insider David Hornsby purchased 801,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £601,125 ($742,404.59).

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) opened at 76.00 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 136.58 million. Ideagen PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 48.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 82.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Separately, FinnCap increased their price target on shares of Ideagen PLC from GBX 78 ($0.96) to GBX 98 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Ideagen PLC

Ideagen plc is engaged in the development and sale of information management software to businesses in various industries, and the provision of associated professional services and support. The Company is engaged in supplying governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions primarily to the healthcare, transport, aerospace and defense, manufacturing and financial services sectors.

