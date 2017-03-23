Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Elizabeth Blake purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,227.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) traded up 3.70% during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 16,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $119.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/insider-buying-green-brick-partners-inc-grbk-director-purchases-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 148,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc, formerly BioFuel Energy Corp., is a real estate operator. The Company is involved in the purchase and development of land for residential use, construction lending and home building operations. The Company operates through two segments: land development and homebuilding services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.