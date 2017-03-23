Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Elizabeth Blake purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,227.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) traded up 3.70% during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 16,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.85.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $119.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 148,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc, formerly BioFuel Energy Corp., is a real estate operator. The Company is involved in the purchase and development of land for residential use, construction lending and home building operations. The Company operates through two segments: land development and homebuilding services.
