Insider Buying: Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Director Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Director Pamela A. Breuckmann acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $104,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) traded up 5.21% on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,345 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s market cap is $588.74 million.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm earned $579.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.’s payout ratio is -6.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 104,459 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 14.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 385,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc raised Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.04 to $20.85 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Simmons raised Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a $5.00 target price on Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

