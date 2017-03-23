Insider Buying: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Director Purchases 7,912 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Director Robert M. Gervis bought 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,252.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,486 shares in the company, valued at $215,219.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) traded up 3.59% during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 42,326 shares of the stock were exchanged. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company’s market cap is $83.15 million.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company earned $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 630.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 98,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in energy infrastructure facilities. The Company also performs contract research services for various federal and non-federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other institutions.

