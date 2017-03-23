Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ (INO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

INO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) traded up 1.69% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 230,724 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $446.09 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business earned $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/inovio-pharmaceuticals-ino-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-aegis.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 729.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.