Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Earns Buy Rating from Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in a report published on Tuesday.

INO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) traded up 1.69% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 241,748 shares of the company were exchanged. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $446.09 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

