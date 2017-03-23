Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INFY. Bank of America Corp downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CLSA downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) traded up 0.38% on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,630 shares. Infosys has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Infosys Ltd (INFY) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/infosys-ltd-infy-rating-reiterated-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 228.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Infosys by 24.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 758,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 151,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Infosys by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after buying an additional 257,563 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Infosys by 111.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 589,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.