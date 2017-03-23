Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $109.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Property is a property and casualty insurer. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) traded up 1.22% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.35. 16,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $99.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.15. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. will post $4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/infinity-property-and-casualty-corp-ipcc-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Infinity Property and Casualty Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

In other news, VP Samuel J. Simon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $388,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samuel J. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $88,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides personal automobile insurance with a focus on the nonstandard market. The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, mono-line commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.