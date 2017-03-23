Inditex SA (ITX) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Inditex SA (BME:ITX) has been given a €51.00 ($54.84) target price by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Inditex SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Inditex SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Inditex SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Inditex SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.20 ($40.00) price objective on Inditex SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inditex SA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.38 ($40.19).

About Inditex SA

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

