Independent Oil & Gas PLC (IOG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) opened at 16.375 on Tuesday. Independent Oil & Gas PLC has a one year low of GBX 7.60 and a one year high of GBX 38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.88. The company’s market cap is GBX 15.61 million.

About Independent Oil & Gas PLC

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG) is a development and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas opportunities in the United Kingdom North Sea. The Company owns approximately two traditional licenses and over two promote licenses all in the North Sea.

