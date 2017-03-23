Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “
Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) traded up 1.74% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,151 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58.
Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Independent Bank Corp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank Corp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
In related news, Director Maurice H. Sullivan, Jr. sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $276,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,615.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $79,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $609,416 over the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp during the third quarter worth $311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank Corp
About Independent Bank Corp
