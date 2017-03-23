Incyte Co. (INCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Incyte’s Jakafi should continue to drive growth for the company. The approval of Olumiant in the EU should also boost the company’s growth prospects. In addition, a potential approval in the U.S. later in 2017 should provide Incyte with a further valuable source of revenue, given the potential for milestones and royalties under the company’s license agreement with Eli Lilly. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the last one year. While we are positive on the company’s efforts to expand Jakafi’s label, any development/regulatory setback could pull down the stock significantly. Also, most of its pipeline candidates are in early-to-mid stages of development, and hence are expected to take time before being approved for use. Iclusig also faces intense competition. Moreover, estimates for 2017 have come down in the last 30 days.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) traded down 0.84% on Wednesday, hitting $140.10. 1,230,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.44 and a beta of 0.78. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $153.15.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,332,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $7,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,058,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Incyte by 57.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 27.1% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

