Incyte Co. (INCY) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $140.47 and last traded at $140.73, with a volume of 1,333,873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.52.

Specifically, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,332,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $7,436,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,976 shares in the company, valued at $45,058,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Instinet started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 261.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Incyte by 57.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 27.1% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/incyte-co-incy-stock-price-down-5-2-following-insider-selling.html.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.