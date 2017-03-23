Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) traded up 0.81% on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 53,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $33.13 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 457.59%. On average, analysts expect that Imprimis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.22% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Imprimis) is engaged in the development, production and dispensing of compounded pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through the business of developing drug therapies and providing such therapies through sterile and non-sterile pharmaceutical compounding services segment.

