IMPINJ Inc (PI) Insider Sells $153,144.00 in Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) insider Eric Brodersen sold 5,400 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $153,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Eric Brodersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Eric Brodersen sold 5,400 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $156,546.00.
IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,512 shares. The firm’s market cap is $578.26 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. IMPINJ Inc has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $41.91.
IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on PI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IMPINJ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 145,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000.
IMPINJ Company Profile
Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.
