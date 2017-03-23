Imperial Brands PLC’s (IMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Whitman Howard

Whitman Howard reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) in a report released on Wednesday. Whitman Howard currently has a GBX 5,100 ($62.99) price objective on the stock.

IMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,300 ($53.11) to GBX 4,400 ($54.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,000 ($49.40) to GBX 4,650 ($57.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 3,800 ($46.93) to GBX 4,150 ($51.25) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Imperial Brands PLC to a conviction-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($53.11) to GBX 4,130 ($51.01) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,143.85 ($51.18).

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3678.00. 2,787,997 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,654.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,758.37. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,324.00 and a one year high of GBX 4,154.00.

About Imperial Brands PLC

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

