Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 171 ($2.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of ImmuPharma PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) opened at 52.775 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.85. ImmuPharma PLC has a one year low of GBX 24.50 and a one year high of GBX 70.32. The company’s market cap is GBX 58.89 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ImmuPharma PLC (IMM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/immupharma-plc-imm-earns-buy-rating-from-northland-securities.html.

About ImmuPharma PLC

ImmuPharma plc is a drug discovery and development company. The Company is focused on the development of drugs, primarily based on peptide therapeutics, to treat serious medical conditions such as autoimmune diseases. The Company has approximately five drug candidates in development, over two platform technologies and approximately 70 patents.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.