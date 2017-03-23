IG Group Holdings plc’s (IGG) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “under review” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.29) target price on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.68) target price on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.73) target price on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their target price on IG Group Holdings plc from GBX 470 ($5.80) to GBX 520 ($6.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 714.60 ($8.83).

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) opened at 494.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 673.74. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 441.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 967.64. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.81 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 9.42 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “IG Group Holdings plc’s (IGG) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ig-group-holdings-plcs-igg-under-review-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital.html.

In related news, insider Stephen Hill sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.55), for a total value of £371,000 ($458,194.39). Also, insider Peter G. Hetherington acquired 200,000 shares of IG Group Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £1,100,000 ($1,358,527.85).

About IG Group Holdings plc

IG Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in online trading. The Company provides contracts for difference (CFDs) in over 17 countries globally. The Company’s segments include UK, Australia, Europe and Rest of World. The UK segment consists of its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options and execution only stockbroking.

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.