ICF International Inc (ICFI) CEO Sudhakar Kesavan Sells 1,091 Shares

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $45,407.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sudhakar Kesavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sudhakar Kesavan sold 23,292 shares of ICF International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,281,060.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Sudhakar Kesavan sold 23,047 shares of ICF International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,244,307.53.

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) traded down 1.09% during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 85,344 shares. ICF International Inc has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $776.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of ICF International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 24.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of ICF International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on ICF International in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut ICF International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc, formerly ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC, provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology and policy consulting and implementation services. It operates through professional services for government and commercial clients segment.

