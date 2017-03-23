Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HBAN. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Nomura raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded up 1.88% on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,181,086 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $100,416.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 327,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 86,751 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 681.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 210,597 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 57,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

