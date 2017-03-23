Humana Inc (HUM) SVP Jody L. Bilney Sells 4,348 Shares

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) SVP Jody L. Bilney sold 4,348 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $929,602.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) traded down 0.65% during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,047 shares. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.10.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company earned $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post $10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 141.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Humana from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

