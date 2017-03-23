HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Insider Marc Moses Sells 18,270 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Marc Moses sold 18,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £120,033.90 ($148,244.91).

Marc Moses also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Moses sold 221,164 shares of HSBC Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.31), for a total transaction of £1,488,433.72 ($1,838,253.33).

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 647.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 126.34 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 673.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 641.07. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 392.37 and a 1-year high of GBX 715.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. This is a boost from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 13th. S&P Global set a GBX 720 ($8.89) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.89) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 745 ($9.20) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 750 ($9.26) to GBX 740 ($9.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.30 ($7.51).

HSBC Holdings plc Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

