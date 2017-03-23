HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Given a GBX 745 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 745 ($9.20) price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 775 ($9.57) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 579 ($7.15) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 608.30 ($7.51).
Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 647.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 673.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 641.07. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 392.37 and a 12-month high of GBX 715.20. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 126.36 billion.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10.
In other news, insider Stuart Thomson Gulliver sold 122,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.03), for a total value of £796,282.50 ($983,429.05). Also, insider Lord Evans acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £9,995.42 ($12,344.60). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,632 and have sold 500,827 shares valued at $332,418,868.
HSBC Holdings plc Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.
