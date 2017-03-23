HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Given a GBX 745 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 745 ($9.20) price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 775 ($9.57) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 579 ($7.15) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 608.30 ($7.51).

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 647.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 673.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 641.07. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 392.37 and a 12-month high of GBX 715.20. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 126.36 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Given a GBX 745 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/hsbc-holdings-plc-hsba-given-a-gbx-745-price-target-by-morgan-stanley-analysts.html.

In other news, insider Stuart Thomson Gulliver sold 122,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.03), for a total value of £796,282.50 ($983,429.05). Also, insider Lord Evans acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £9,995.42 ($12,344.60). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,632 and have sold 500,827 shares valued at $332,418,868.

HSBC Holdings plc Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.