HP Inc (HPQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of HP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) opened at 17.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.52. HP has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business earned $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 113,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,979,734.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,420.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,483 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,323 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 248,287 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

