Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Short Interest Update

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,199,881 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the February 15th total of 4,128,246 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,137,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Vetr upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.81 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) opened at 125.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. Honeywell International has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $127.52.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

