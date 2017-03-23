Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMC. Macquarie downgraded Honda Motor Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 target price on Honda Motor Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) traded up 0.604% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.805. 214,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.932 and a beta of 1.16. Honda Motor Co has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $32.17.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Honda Motor Co had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm earned $3,501 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $68.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 97.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 177,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co during the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

