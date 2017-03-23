Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMC. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 price target on Honda Motor Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor Co from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.88.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,149 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.16. Honda Motor Co has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The business earned $3,501 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. Honda Motor Co had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $68.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co by 97.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 177,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co during the third quarter worth $2,709,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor Co

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

