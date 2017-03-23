HNI Corp (HNI) Chairman Stanley A. Askren Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $128,553.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) traded up 2.12% on Thursday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,084 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.44. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85.

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company earned $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. HNI Corp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 23.75%. HNI Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HNI Corp will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. HNI Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

HNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on HNI Corp in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on HNI Corp in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HNI Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HNI Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HNI Corp during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in HNI Corp during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in HNI Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI Corp during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company manufactures and markets gas and wood burning fireplaces. It operates through two segments: office furniture and hearth products. Its office furniture segment manufactures and markets a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

