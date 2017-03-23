Histogenics Corp (HSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSGX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Histogenics Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Histogenics Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price target on shares of Histogenics Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Domino Inc raised its position in shares of Histogenics Corp by 24.5% in the third quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Histogenics Corp by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of Histogenics Corp during the third quarter worth $543,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Histogenics Corp by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 998,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogenics Corp during the fourth quarter worth $2,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) remained flat at $1.61 on Thursday. 5,461 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Histogenics Corp has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $33.24 million.

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Histogenics Corp will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Histogenics Corp Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace. The Company’s product candidate, NeoCart utilizes various aspects of regenerative medicine platform to develop a tissue implant intended to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

