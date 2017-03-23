Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Trading Up 8% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 1,340,757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.
The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 30.09%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Herman Miller from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cann downgraded Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
In other news, EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 8,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 4,111 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $129,126.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $220,780.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $427,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Wheatland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26.
Herman Miller Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.