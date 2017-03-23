Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business earned $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Herman Miller updated its Q4 guidance to $0.53-0.57 EPS.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 29.25 on Thursday. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/herman-miller-inc-mlhr-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cann cut shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $129,126.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,780.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. French sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $30,888.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $349,332.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,370 shares of company stock worth $427,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Wheatland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Herman Miller by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.