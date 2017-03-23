Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (BLBD) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Sells 464,570 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 464,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,897,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 514,570 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,747,690.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 594,421 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $10,105,157.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 25,489 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $434,332.56.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 243,409 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $4,137,953.00.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) traded up 0.7350% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.4198. 12,935 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $378.15 million. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm earned $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. Analysts forecast that Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

