Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HP. Scotiabank set a $82.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an accumulate rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.27. 505,129 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $7.19 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $85.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The business earned $369 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post ($1.23) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -274.51%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $607,072.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Petrie acquired 1,990 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $133,668.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,520.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 380,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% in the third quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

