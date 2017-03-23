Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Given $25.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Heidrick & Struggles International an industry rank of 71 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Richard W. Pehlke sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $88,806.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Beard sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $87,616.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,383.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,408 shares of company stock worth $200,723. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) opened at 25.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $472.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.62. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.14 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc (Heidrick & Struggles) is an advisory firm providing executive search culture shaping and leadership consulting services to businesses and business leaders across the world. The Company operates its executive search and leadership consulting services in three geographic regions, including the Americas (which include the countries in North and South America), Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa) and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the Middle East).

