Healthequity Inc (HQY) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman Sells 53,218 Shares of Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 53,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,458,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Neeleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Stephen Neeleman sold 55,518 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,564,376.42.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephen Neeleman sold 40,169 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,846,167.24.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stephen Neeleman sold 1,600 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $70,432.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Stephen Neeleman sold 215 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $9,460.00.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) traded down 2.621% on Thursday, hitting $42.681. The stock had a trading volume of 527,643 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.621 and a beta of 1.94. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Healthequity’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Healthequity by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthequity by 21.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Healthequity from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

