Healthequity Inc (HQY) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.14 million.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) opened at 43.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 1.94. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company earned $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthequity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.09.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Neeleman sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,564,376.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,220,720 shares of company stock valued at $56,402,157. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

