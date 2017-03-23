Healthequity Inc (HQY) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) traded down 2.247% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.845. The stock had a trading volume of 620,791 shares. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.012 and a beta of 1.94.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Healthequity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business earned $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthequity will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,411,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,220,720 shares of company stock valued at $56,402,157. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

