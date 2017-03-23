Healthequity Inc (HQY) CFO Darcy G. Mott Sells 10,000 Shares

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) traded down 2.40% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 597,565 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.94. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Healthequity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business earned $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth $220,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

